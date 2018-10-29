SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New allegations are being brought forward against the Democratic candidate for the Hampden County Register of Deeds.
Republican candidate Marie Angelides is accusing Democratic candidate Cheryl Coakley-Rivera's campaign of forging signatures.
In order to get on the ballot for register of deeds, you had to collect 1,000 signatures from members of your party.
The papers were due at the end of the May and the deadline to challenge your opponents signatures was June 1.
Marie Angelides realizes they are well past that time frame, but feels this situation needs to be further looked at.
"What did surprise me was the handwriting and I said no this doesn't make sense," said Angelides.
"This is simply a smear campaign and I hope the people of Hampden County look at it for that," said Longmeadow resident Cheryl Smith.
One week before people head to the polls, controversary surrounds the campaign process in the race for Hampden County Register of Deeds.
"Wasn't until last weekend when a volunteer picked up the sheets and started to look at them that brought to our attention there's a problem here," said Angelides.
Angelides is accusing Coakley-Rivera's campaign of forging signatures.
Cheryl Smith from Longmeadow said her name appears on one of Coakley-Rivera's papers, but she never signed it.
"It was not my signature. I called my husband’s office, it was not his signature, and then when I looked the address was also incorrect," said Smith.
Coakley-Rivera told Western Mass News these accusations are puzzling and frustrating.
"I don't know much about what happened. I don't have time to investigate, I'm running a campaign. Perhaps this is why the eleventh hour this is sprung on me," said Coakley-Rivera.
"The secretary of state is in charge of certifying papers. It's very important that I'm not in charge of certifying every name on that sheet," Coakley-Rivera continued.
The secretary of state's office said because these allegations are past the challenging deadline there is nothing they can do.
Angelides said she understands that, but the issue shouldn't go unnoticed.
"We really should work together to figure out how this can be stopped for any future elections," Angelides noted.
Again, Cheryl Coakley-Rivera is denying these allegations.
Marie Angelides said they are turning in a letter to the secretary of state asking for the matter to be further investigated.
Angelides is also requesting for poll watchers in some of the larger towns on election day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.