Rent-A-Center break-in suspect sought by Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say broke into and stole thousands of dollars of items from a Rent-A-Center.
According to Springfield Police, this happened at the Rent-A-Center on Island Pond Road in the early morning hours on December 17.
In addition to stealing items, police said the suspect caused interior damage to the store.
Police said the suspect was possibly wearing a camouflage jacket with a grey hood or hoodie underneath.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Ganley in the Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or by email eganley@springfieldpolice.net.
You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and type SOLVE and your tip, or send a private message to the police department's Facebook page.
