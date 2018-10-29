SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This weekend’s mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburg is part of a growing number of anti-semitic acts to happen in the country.
A report released earlier this year by the Anti-Defamation Leage found that anti-semitic incidents increased nearly 60 percent from 2016 to 2017.
Members of the jewish community said unfortunately, they’re not surprised.
“It was horrific, it made me heartsick," said Stewart Bromberg, CEO of the Jewish Federation of western Massachusetts.
Members of the Jewish community locally and across the country are mourning the loss of eleven people killed in a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburg on Saturday.
This shooting is not the state’s first hate act against the Jewish community.
In 2017, data by the Anti-Defamation League found that Pennsylvania was one of the states with the highest number of anti-semitic incidents, with 96 reported in that year alone.
Massachusetts is also on that list with 177.
Bromberg said those findings are upsetting.
“It bothers me. It’s disheartening and it’s not just anti-semitism. I think it’s hate for many different groups of people," Bromberg added.
The categories for that report are vandalism, assault and harassment.
The number of incidents have been on the rise since 2013, where there was 751 incidents nationally.
There were 1,986 in 2017.
“It’s something that in today’s world there is no place for anti-semitism or hate of any kind," Bromberg noted.
Bromberg told Western Mass News that locally, a risk factor study was done recently by the federation with recommendations expected to be implemented in the next few months.
“They came up with recommendations of how we can become a more secure community. It's something that was done agency by agency, not one plan for the entire community," Bromberg continued.
Rabbi Amy Wallk-Katz from the Temple Beth-El in Springfield said that the Jewish community is just as much American as everyone else.
“When the country swerves a little, our patriotism doesn’t stop. We continue to love the country and want to help the country find its way on the course that the founding fathers of this country intended," Bromberg noted.
“It’s something that needs to be addressed and needs to be addressed globally. The leaders of this country and other countries need to work together to try and create a better world for us, our grandchildren, and so on," Bromberg added.
