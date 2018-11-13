SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A non-profit is out with its bi-annual report looking into patient safety at thousands of hospitals across the country, including here in the Bay State.
As a whole, Massachusetts did very well on the newly released patient safety report by the group Leapfrog.
Out of 59 hospitals in the state that participated, seven are here in western Massachusetts and none received a grade lower than a "B."
The non-profit group Leapfrog said as many as 440,000 people die every year from hospital errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
Leapfrog looked at 2,600 hospitals across the country grading them A,B,C,D and F for patient safety.
Mercy Medical Center in Springfield got a "B," up from a "C" last year.
Mercy's president told Western Mass News in a statement:
"Their dedicated clinical team and support staff are committed to continuous improvement, ensuring that our patients receive the right care, at the right time, in every encounter."
Baystate Medical Center gets a "B," the same as last year, after receiving an "A" rating every year prior.
"The reality is the Baystate Medical Center is very, very close to that a rating and there are improvements underway," said Dr. Doug Salvador, Chief Quality Officer at Baystate Medical Center.
Dr. Salvador told Western Mass News that while they value Leapfrog, they have many forms of checks and balances to ensure patient safety.
"We're very proud of the quality and safety track record that we have in our system. There are many things we do that don't show up in that rating system and there are things in that rating system we think are important and we're working to improve," Dr. Salvador noted.
Holyoke Medical Center went from an "A" last year to a "B" this year.
Cooley Dickinson improves from a "C" to a "B," an "A" for Baystate Franklin in Greenfield, and Baystate Noble in Westfield received an "A".
"That I think should give people confidence that no matter where you come for care within our health system, your patient safety and quality of care won't be compromised," Dr. Salvador added.
Finally, rounding out the seven in western Massachusetts is Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, which was graded an "A" as well.
Of the 59 hospitals that participated in the Leapfrog study, only 12 received a "C", mostly in the eastern part of the state.
None received lower than a "C".
