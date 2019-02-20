SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield residents in a downtown neighborhood are meeting to discuss a proposal to put in two 30,000 gallon propane tanks.
Blue Rhino, the company that wants to install the tanks, said they'd like to put it in the area known as 'gasoline alley.'
Some residents in the lower Liberty Heights neighborhood are questioning why the company wants to put the tanks there as there is already enough congestion in the area.
This is only a proposed site and no decision has been made just yet.
If passed, it would be for a propane refueling station at 255 Liberty Street so if you need propane for your grill, firepit or patio heater, you could come down to the facility and refuel your tank.
Peter Lewis lives in the area and told Western Mass News he started a petition to try and get the proposal moved somewhere else.
Lewis said the area is already surrounded by very flammable materials.
"We're told someone from Blue Rhino is expected to be at the meeting to answer the public's questions, as well as a representative from the city," said Lewis.
The meeting is open to the public and set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Emily Bill Park field house.
