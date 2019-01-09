Residents displaced after high CO levels found in Springfield apartment building

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people have been displaced from their Indian Orchard apartment building after high carbon monoxide levels were found Wednesday night.
Dennis Leger, Executive Aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner told Western Mass News CO detectors went off inside the building on 32 1/2 Oak Street just after 8:30 p.m.
It was determined carbon monoxide levels were high due to a malfunction in the building's furnace.
All six apartments were evacuated, and those residents have been displaced since the building doesn't have heat, Leger noted.
No injuries were reported.
