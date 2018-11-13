SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- East Springfield residents are concerned over the amount of car accidents on Page Boulevard.
Two children and an adult were seriously injured in an accident involving a semi-truck and a car on Page Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.
While police continue to piece together what caused that crash, those who live in the area say these accidents happen way too often and would like to see something done about it.
According to police, there have been three crashes with injuries in the last two years at the intersection of Carlos Street and Page Boulevard alone.
"After 10 years the sad thing is you almost get used to it and say oh it's just another crash," said Leanne Lemire.
Up until the crash on Tuesday, Lemire thought she was de-sensitized to accidents in front of her house on Carlos Street.
"Something in my heart just broke to see that little girl come out of that car length and bloody like that. It just took something from me," Leanne said.
Leanne told Western Mass News that a light needs to be put in at the intersection of Carlos Street and Page Boulevard, something with which even her newest neighbors agree.
"I've been living here for like three months and I've seen like four accidents happen here. I think they need to do something about it a traffic light or something," said Pedro Gabriel.
Gabriel said when buying his new home, he was warned about how often people speed.
"We rent and the owner of the house told us you got to be careful," said Gabriel.
Now it's up to the city to decide whether or not a light will be placed at the busy intersection.
There's no update yet on the condition of the three people injured on Page Boulevard.
Stay with Western Mass News as we continue to follow the latest on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.