LAWRENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Weeks have passed since a string of gas explosions occurred in the Merrimack Valley, and still many are without heat.
As the winter months and holiday season quickly approach, many want to know when they will be able to return home.
The last time many homes in the Merrimack Valley had gas was September 13.
"I could see down into the valley. I could see helicopters and smoke everywhere, but you couldn’t really get a sense of what this was gonna really be at the time," said Matthew Handelman.
Explosions from a pipeline sparked fires in dozens of homes.
Now in the aftermath, homeowners are left with more questions than answers.
Matthew Handelmann is among the many who wait for gas service.
"In the beginning I think we had faith. There is a 72 hour list. They publish a list of street addresses where they're going to be in the next 72 hours to be working on your house, and what everyone knows is that it’s not a meaningful list," said Handelmann.
On Wednesday, Handelmann had a crew working in his basement but that has happened before, and he maintains hope that he can move home soon.
"We’re starting to be treated like we’re lucky if we’re getting reimbursed. It feels like this was some sort of natural disaster on their part, and that we’re just lucky we’re getting anything," Handelmann noted.
Like many families, Matthew is hopeful he will have gas restored before the holidays.
Handlemann said he remains hopeful that he will be able to host his traditional Thanksgiving feast this year. He said if he’s learned anything in this ordeal, it’s to manage your expectations.
"I’m going to buy my own stove because they're not going to be bringing stoves this time around. They won’t be bringing stoves until December I think," Handelmann added.
For many, it'll take time before they can restore their trust in Columbia Gas.
"Money isn’t going to make whole people. Money doesn't restore the kid who lost his life. There is no amount of money that is going to make anyone feel whole for this," said Handlemann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.