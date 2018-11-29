BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A retired Massachusetts State Police Trooper plead guilty in court Thursday to charges connected to the ongoing overtime scandal.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 50-year-old Paul Cesan of Southwick plead guilty to one count of embezzlement for collecting $29,287 in overtime pay that he did not work.
While Cesan was assigned to Troop E, a State Police barrack that patrolled the Mass Pike, he concealed his fraud by submitting fraudulent citations, paperwork, and payroll entries to appear as if he worked overtime hours, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Cesan is the fourth State Trooper to plead guilty in the ongoing investigation.
He is set to face a judge once again for sentencing on March 12, 2019 and could face up to 10 years in prison.
