SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Romaine lettuce is back on store shelves after an unprecidented recall.
The Food and Drug Administration declared the popular lettuce safe, but only from certain parts of the country.
Romaine lettuce growers have had a rough year after a blanket recall of all romaine in October.
Now, grocery stores like this Big Y in West Springfield are stocking romaine lettuce once again.
The latest nationwide recall began in October after an E.coli outbreak sickened 52 people across 15 states.
Big Y Store Manager Paul Kellogg told Western Mass News customers have missed their romaine.
"It's nice to have it back because people who want their romaine lettuce, want their romaine lettuce," said Kellogg.
The FDA said romaine is safe to eat again, if you know where it was grown. The FDA is telling consumers do not purchase or eat any romaine from six California counties including:
- Monterey
- San Benito
- San Luis Obispo
- Santa Barbara
- Santa Cruz
- Ventura
Romaine grown anywhere else, according to the FDA, is safe.
Customers know what they're getting, per FDA orders and all romaine must now be labeled.
"Retailers have got to designate the harvest date as well as the region the lettuce came from in order to be compliant with the FDA," Kellogg added.
As for the fresh produce section, "we do have an open lettuce which are the non-packaged and we change that starburst when the package comes in with where it's from and the harvest date as well," Kellogg continued.
Talal Hamad of Chicopee has missed romaine, but he's not quite ready to jump back in.
"I want to see first if its good or not then I'll decide to buy it or not," said Hamad.
While the FDA and the CDC continue to investigate the outbreak, customers are warned: if you don't know where the lettuce was grown, don't put it on your plate.
The CDC said areas not linked to the outbreak include the Yuma, Arizona region, the California desert growing region, as well as Florida and Mexico.
