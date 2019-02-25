HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke residents had to be evacuated from their Main Street apartment building after authorities report the roof was blown off Monday night.
Holyoke Police Lt. Cruz told Western Mass News members of the fire department evacuated 20 residents who live on 398 Main Street.
Lt. Cruz noted no injuries were reported, and police want to urge residents to avoid driving in the area because several roads are blocked off.
A majority of the city is without power at this time, and Mayor Alex Morse is telling residents who live on Main Street and those who are without power to head to the shelter at the War Memorial Building on 310 Appleton Street.
[RELATED: Mayor: 'Widespread outage' impacting Ingleside section of Holyoke]
Mayor Morse reports that Holyoke Gas and Electric estimates power should be restored in three to four hours.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.