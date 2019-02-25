CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A restaurant in Chicopee had to be evacuated Monday night after wind gusts knocked off some of the building's roof panels and hit someone in the head, police said.
According to Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk this happened at Frontera Grill on Memorial Drive around 8:37 p.m.
Wilk said the person that was hit in the head by the roof panels did not suffer serious injuries.
Columbia Gas has also been called to the scene because it was intially reported that a gas line was severed as well.
No one else was hurt, and Frontera Grill will remain closed for the night.
While a high wind warning for the day has expired, a wind advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. for all of western Massachusetts for gusts up to 55 mph.
