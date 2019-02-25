CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A restaurant in Chicopee had to be evacuated Monday night after wind gusts knocked off some of the building's roof shingles and hit an employee in the head.
According to Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk this happened at Frontera Grill on Memorial Drive around 8:37 p.m.
Wilk said the person who was hit did not suffer serious injuries.
The restaurant posted an update on their Facebook page moments after the incident and said the employee is safe and went to Baystate Medical Center for further assessment.
Columbia Gas also responded to the restaurant because it was intially reported that a gas line was severed as well.
Frontera Grill noted they will continue to asses the damage with police, fire, and Columbia Gas and they plan to reopen by Tuesday night.
While a high wind warning for the day has expired, a wind advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. for all of western Massachusetts for gusts up to 55 mph.
