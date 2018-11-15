CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People across western Massachusetts have started to prepare for the first snowfall of the season.
Business has definitely been nonstop at City Tire in Chicopee.
The auto center opened at 7:30 Thursday morning and by 8 a.m. they had a two hour wait.
That wait time has only grown as the day has gone on.
"It’s crazy. It definitely picks up this time of year," said City Tire Store Manager Andrew Bewsee.
Bewsee told Western Mass News everyone arrived for the same thing.
"Either snow tires they already have that we’re going to put on for them, or new tires. That’s majority of our business yesterday, today, and a couple days after the snow," Bewsee explained.
Bewsee said their parking lot has been a revolving door of new customers.
Even though people had to wait two to three hours to get their snow tires, the wait is worth it.
"Just safety is really it. There’s so many cars out there and a lot of people just don’t know how important it is. We just want to make sure they’re out there, they’re safe. We all have people we know and love who drive," Bewsee added.
It doesn't matter if you have a four-wheel drive SUV, or a small car. Snow tires will help any vehicle tackling New England in the winter.
"Your tires are the only things that come in contact with the road so they need to be good, the air pressures need to be good on them. You need to make sure you have tread so you can grip whatever you need to out there. Regardless of the vehicle, if you’re tires aren’t good, you’re still going to have problems," Bewsee noted.
City Tire said if you haven't stopped in or made an appointment yet, you'll want to as soon as possible.
Tire centers across western Massachusetts have been busy all day.
Western Mass News will continue our coverage of the storm on-air, online, and in the app.
