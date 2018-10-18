EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With those overnight-freeze warnings in effect, farmers all over the Pioneer Valley are scrambling to harvest what's left in their fields.
Meadowbrook Farm's fields in East Longmeadow, sitting near the border of Hampden, are bare.
"I think everybody's a little tired, and cranky right now, but," one employee tells us. "It's par for the course."
It's game on here in the rush to beat the freeze.
"They're trying to get the last six acres of the pumpkins harvested," said Veronica Jandrue of Meadowbrook Farm. "So pretty much from dawn until it's too dark to see, they're going to be in the fields trying to get them in."
As far as farmers are concerned in western Mass, Fall is over, and Winter is here.
The focus now is getting everything out of the fields and under cover.
"Right now we have a little bit of zucchini, and," continued Veronica. "Summer squash. We've got plenty of tomatoes to last us. We've still got some beautiful butternut squash, acorn squash, and lots of pumpkins."
Veronica tells Western Mass News they're harvesting the last of what they can after a tough growing season.
"It's probably one of the worst growing seasons that we can remember," stated Veronica. "In terms of rain, and then you get the disease and some things made it. Some things really didn't do so well."
With this growing season now over, Veronica says it's already time to focus on the holidays.
No rest for farmers in New England.
"Christmas trees are ordered," says Veronica. "We're going to be open the day after Thanksgiving as usual. I always say, if farming were easy, everybody would do it."
Here, they say they wouldn't have it any other way.
