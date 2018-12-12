EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A week after an Easthampton woman was killed while in the crosswalk, concern grows about cars going too fast on busy Cottage Street.
Denise Herzog was killed on December 4, and many say pedestrian safety was a concern long before the tragic accident.
The Easthampton woman was hit and killed while crossing the Cottage Street on December 4.
"Hopefully some things will happen and some good will come out of this to make improvements," said Jim Ingram of Easthampton.
Police said Herzog was in the crosswalk at the time and the driver did stop.
As the city of Easthampton continues to grow, many people say drivers aren't slowing down on Cottage Street.
Jim Ingram is the owner of Mt. Tom's Homemade Ice Cream and said he sees it all the time.
"You can even see right now, they're going fast, a lot of times distracted. I see people that aren't paying 100 percent attention. There's a lot of crosswalks, there's four of five along Cottage Street. It makes me nervous, especially now," Ingram continued.
After the deadly accident, the mayor's office told Western Mass News a group of people brought their concerns about pedestrian safety to city hall.
The city said they do have plans to improve Cottage Street with more signage from a safety grant awarded in February.
Some residents also plan to make baskets with flags in them for people to hold while crossing the street.
"I think people need to be more aware of it. I think they come off the top of Mount Tom coming pretty fast and don't think it's a downtown area. They need to go slower and it's narrower so you need to pay attention," Ingram continued.
Adding to some people's concerns is the new bike ordiance in the city.
You can now use the full lane of roadway going in the same direction as the cars, instead of just staying to the right side of the street.
Many worry that could pose another danger for drivers, bicyclists and walkers.
"There's definitley traffic but it is nothing like it is now," Ingram noted.
Police said as far as the accident goes, it's still under investigation, but they do expect criminal charges to be filed.
