Scattered power outages reported in W.Mass
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Close to a thousand people are without power across western Massachusetts as an icy mix moves through our area this evening.
According to the Eversource outage map there's a total of 821 outages combined in Huntington and Springfield.
Over in Huntington there are currently 524 customers without power, and their power is expected to be restored by 10:45 p.m. according to the map.
In Springfield there's just shy of 300 people without power and power should be restored for those customers by 11 p.m.
Both Hampden and Hampshire County are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
There's no word yet on what caused these outages and if they are weather related.
Follow the latest on this storm on-air, online, and in the Western Mass News app.
