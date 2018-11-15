SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- School superintendents across the Pioneer Valley are keeping a close eye on the forecast.
The question remains on if this could be the first storm of the season that delays or even cancels school.
Azell Cavaan with Springfield District Schools said all everyone on Thursday was talking about is whether school is on, or not for Friday.
"That is the burning question that we're getting today, phone calls. They've started asking the question already. No decision has been made," said Cavaan.
Western Mass News Meteorologist Dan Brown said at least for this storm, a wait and see attitude is wise.
"My advice with this particular storm is I wouldn't make any decisions until tomorrow morning. There's no need to call off school tonight. I'd wait till' tomorrow because its so variable with this system," said Brown.
Cavaan told Western Mass News they've admittedly been burned in the past.
"They don't choose to make a decision too early. It has happened in the past, you make a decision and there's not one snowflake on the ground," Cavaan noted.
To make the call, Cavaan said a formula is in place. Conferring with many city departments including the DPW, and scanning weather reports, even doing old fashioned research.
"Superintendent and others literally get out at 4 in the morning and traverse the roads themselves to see what the conditions are," Cavaan explained.
In Springfield, Cavaan said some buses start picking up students by 6:45 a.m. so the goal is to get the call out no later then 6 a.m.
"We always know no matter what the call we make is, some people will be elated, and other people will be completely disappointed and disgusted by the decision that we made," Cavaan continued.
After all, safety is their top priority.
Western Mass News checked in with several other school superintendents in the area and so far, most are taking a wait and see the attitude with this particular storm.
For an up-to-date list of closings and delays, CLICK HERE and keep an eye on them through your phone by downloading the Western Mass News app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.