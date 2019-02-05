SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the search for Achim Bailey continues, the search for another unrelated missing persons case is also playing out.
Andrew Pearson II was last seen leaving his job at Panera Bread in East Longmeadow on Monday, January 28.
Several family members of Andrew Pearson II believe he is somewhere in the Forest Park neighborhood of the city, and added that he suffers from a mental and emotional illness that could be contributing to his disappearance.
"I believe he was wearing jeans black sneakers and a navy blue jacket or black jacket," said Tyrie Pearson, Andrew's sister.
Andrew's family likes to call him Drew, and his sister Tyrie listed some things that might be able to bring her brother home.
"He's tall. He has family that wants to see him home. He has a daughter, he does have a mental health issue," said Pearson.
Pearson's family members told Western Mass News his employer noticed he clocked out early the day he went missing, and something was off.
"That's not like him to clock out early. They were telling us that he seemed to be a little on the edge," said Traci Pearson, Drew's stepmother.
Western Mass News went to the Panera where Drew works and asked to see if the employees knew which direction Pearson headed when he left, but a manager said they weren't able to speak to us about his case.
"Knowing that Forest Park is such a big area, me and my daughter went there over the weekend we've kind of traipsed through the woods just to see," said Pearson.
Wile the Forest Park neighborhood covering multiple blocks, the search is overwhelming; especially because Drew didn't have a cell phone with him and typically walked to work.
"He knows that when he's normally like that he'll come and he'll let me know and he'll check himself into the hospital to get help," Pearson added.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News their detectives have searched in local healthcare facilities to no avail.
We're told HIPPA laws can prevent information from being immediately available to investigators. So for now, his family waits.
"He's known for not contacting us all the time but never for this long," Pearson added.
Several of Drew's family members are patiently for the call that would distinguish him from the 1,500 missing person reports Springfield Police said are filed every year.
"His story is important his life is important is important to his friends and family and they want to see him found," Pearson noted.
Pearson's family members said they plan to hold organized search parties in the very near future.
If you see Drew Pearson or know his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Springfield Police at 413-787-6302 or 413-787-6360.
