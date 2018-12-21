AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Dollar General store in Agawam is looking for your help locating the person who owns a necklace remembering their late son.
The store said it was found in the parking lot but they're having trouble finding who it belongs to.
"It has an inscription about a son's dates about living and passing," said Wanda Farnum.
Farnum is the Assistant Manager of the Dollar General in Agawam.
She and the employee's of the store are asking for the public's help after this gold necklace was found in the parking lot in remembrance of someone's son who passed away in 2013.
"This was a week ago. We've been trying to reach out through our customers here as well as posting on Facebook," Farnum noted.
Farnum told Western Mass News the necklace is being kept in the safe at the store for the time being as they search for the owner but are hoping that if you saw it in the parking lot or know who may have lost it, you reach out.
"It says "son" 11/21/69 to 5/29/13. It has a feather of angel wings and love with a diamond," Farnum added.
Farnum said she believes whoever lost it is a customer of the Dollar General or the store 451 next door because it was in their shared parking lot.
"Just claim it, come in and claim it. That's all we want just want to find the owner to this charm necklace," Farnum concluded.
