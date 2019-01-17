SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s been five days since a Springfield man has gone missing, and friends and family are still searching for answers.
The family of 23-year-old Achim Bailey is still hoping for some kind of lead to help find him.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News that Bailey was last seen leaving Samuel’s Saturday night at the Basketball Hall of Fame but did not return home, and his cell phone either died or was turned off hours later.
Bailey is described as being 5'7'' tall and weighs 170 pounds and was last seen wearing green khaki pants, a pullover sweatshirt, and a green winter jacket.
Over the last two days, detectives and officers searched for hours along the Connecticut River.
On Wednesday, Amtrak police officers as well as the State Police helicopter canvassed the entire riverfront but did not find him.
Bailey's mom, Dorothy Bailey, is asking for the public’s help.
"I'm just like in this daze, you know. My body just feels so helpless right now. I'm very helpless. I just don't know what to do. I don't have any more words to say. I just want them to bring him home. I don't know where he's at," said Bailey.
Anyone who has information on Achim's whereabouts is asked to contact Springfield Police at 413-787-6302.
Tonight on Western Mass News at 10 and 11 p.m. we'll hear more from his family and how those who know him are coming together to find him.
