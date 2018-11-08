AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst is taking steps to investigate another racially-charged incident on campus.
A letter written by UMass Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy states a poster denouncing racism with the N-word written on it was found in a third-floor stairwell at Melville Hall Thursday morning.
This comes only a day after flyers and stickers distributed by a white nationalist hate group were posted on campus property.
The Chancellor considers Thursday's incident as a "cowardly act of racism" and "an attempt to intimidate African American students in Melville."
Now, UMass police are reviewing the dorm's surveillance video to find out how the poster got inside and are also interviewing staff and residents.
In addition, campus police and staff have stepped up patrols at Melville Hall, and a meeting was held Thursday night to address the incident among students and staff.
"These hateful acts strengthen the resolve of every member of the UMass community to reject hatred in all its forms and stand united in defense of tolerance, diversity and inclusion," Subbaswamy wrote.
