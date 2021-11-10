CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $68.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 72 cents.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.
The drug developer posted revenue of $126.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.1 million.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCRB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCRB
