CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A section of Chicopee Street in Chicopee has reopened following a serious two-car accident Monday night.
Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News both drivers suffered serious injuries in the crash that occurred around 8 p.m. on Chicopee Street near exit 3 off of I-391.
The area was closed for a couple hours and drivers had to be detoured off of Chicopee Street and onto I-391 while an accident reconstruction team investigated the crash.
Western Mass News will have the latest on this story on-air and online.
