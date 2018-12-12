SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday afternoon was a busy one for Springfield firefighters who responded to several fires throughout the city within hours of each other.

Denis Leger, Spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department said the first occurred just after 2:30 p.m. at a home on 172 Belmont Avenue.

That was the same home where several gunshots were fired into, and the fire inside an exterior wall was most likely caused by a "hot round."

Luckily, no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Just a couple hours later just before 5 p.m. firefighters were called to a fire inside a bathroom at a 6th floor apartment on 117 Sanderson Street.

According to Leger, that fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

Less than an hour later at 5:31 p.m. a fire was reported at a home at 88 Somerset Street.

Leger said the fire occurred inside a first floor bedroom wall due to overheated electrical wiring, resulting in $10,000 in damage.

As a result, seven residents were displaced and the Red Cross is helping them find another place to stay.