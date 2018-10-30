SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday night, children throughout western Massachusetts will trick-or-treat in their neighborhoods.
As law enforcement follows their protocol for keeping kids safe from sex offenders, Western Mass News spoke exclusively to one of the offenders who must stay inside on Halloween.
David Anderson won't be going out on Halloween.
“I go to behavioral therapy to make sure that I stay safe and keep the community safe. I'm doing everything that I have to do," Anderson explained.
Anderson was convicted of attempting to disseminate harmful matter to minors in 2007.
"I try to do what's right. I made a mistake, I'm sorry for what I did," Anderson noted.
"Well naturally we don't go out. They think we're a danger to the community so we stay home and that's what I do. I stay home. I don't want to get blamed for anything," Anderson continued.
The Hampden County Superior Court’s probation department told Western Mass News they’ll make sure of that Halloween night.
"For the last few years, we've been going out in an 'Operation Lights Out', visiting sex offenders on Halloween evening, just to check that they don't have the lights on, they're not servicing any kids at the door. We also just make sure that they're home and living at the address that they stated they were," said Iorna Spencer, chief probation officer with Hampden County Superior Court.
The property manager, Rosa Blair, of Anderson's apartment complex in Springfield told Western Mass News there are around 36 sex offenders that live there.
Blair said she's used to police coming around to make sure the rules are being followed.
"Always tells them they can't go out and they don't. There's no children, there's never been an incident here and I've been here for 43 years," Blair added.
“I think they do a good job knowing that we're going to be coming on that evening, and if they were to do anything we would hold them accountable," said Spencer.
Still, Spencer said it's community effort that involves both law enforcement and the offenders themselves.
"Every night is important to us, but particularly Halloween because there are a lot of children out on the roads in the streets and we want to make sure that they are safe," Spencer continued.
"I have to stay in the areas I'm allowed to go in and I know those areas. I know the areas very well so I stay very safe. I am adamant with myself about these things. I will not violate anything," Anderson noted.
