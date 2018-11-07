SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With Democrats taking control of the house of representatives, it could give western Massachusetts more power in Washington.
Congressman Richard Neal is in line to become chair of the powerful house ways and means committee, but how will that impact western Massachusetts?
Political Analyst Tony Cignoli told Western Mass News this shift gives Congressman Richard Neal even more power, especially when fighting for issues affecting the Pioneer Valley.
Congressman Neal also made headlines with comments he made about President Trump's tax returns.
"Yeah I think I would, and in addition, I think this is a reminder that this has to be done so that legally so it meets the law. I think there is some precedence to this, but I hope that the president would do this on his own, largely because every president since Gerald R. Ford has voluntarily done this," said Neal.
Cignoli said the shift in power in the house of representatives is critical right now, especially for Congressman Neal.
"He’s been the ranking member of the ways and means committee for a while now. The house had to go Democratic for him to become the chair," Cignoli noted.
The house ways and means committee, Cignoli said, can step into any other committee in Washington.
"It’s the committee that’s responsible for oversight of the budget, for the federal budget. It is the only committee that can impact tax law, and that's one of the unique things about Neal. For the longest time, Richie Neal has been recognized by Republicans and by Democrats as one of the foremost authorities on tax code," Cignoli explained.
"There’s Republicans that look at him as probably the best chance they've got to make real tax code changes," Cignoli continued.
Cignoli said Neal will continue to fight for issues like infrastructure now, with a broader stroke.
"Now he brings the weight of ways and means. That huge powerful pen that comes along with that terminship to be able to get immediate results and response from different departments. There is no federal agency in the United States of America that's budget doesn't go past Congressman Neal now," Cignoli added.
"This is someone you want to be a friend with. If you're in D.C. and want to help his district if you can," Cignoli concluded.
Cignoli said Congressman Neal is also the dean of the Massachusetts delegation, so other representatives like Seth Moulton and now Ayanna Presley will look to Neal.
