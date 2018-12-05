LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Longmeadow School Committee held a special meeting Wednesday night.
The meeting comes during a time that several parents and educators are frustrated that they voted not to renew the superintendent’s contract.
Supporters said the biggest reason they came out was to continue to show their support for the current superintendent, Marty O’Shea.
Three weeks ago the committee voted 4-3 not to renew his contract, and now the committee has to focus on whats next in the process.
In Wednesday night's meeting the committee brought in a member of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees who told them they should consider forming a search committee.
On the agenda was a possible vote for a vendor to assist in the superintendent search.
However, the committee decided to table that item, noting that they didnt feel comfortable enough with the information they have to move forward .
Kathleen Russotto has been a teacher in Longmeadow for 32 years. Russotto told Western Mass News she still thinks the school committee should reconsider their decision on not to renew O'Shea’s contract.
“I just wish that they would listen to their constituents and all the stakeholders that support the present superintendent and that they’re moving on with this search. I truly understand that there are deadlines and there’s hiring periods, but I think they need to be respectful that people are still upset," said Russotto.
She said that O’Shea’s supporters will continue to come out to let the school committee know they will be watching.
The committee said they will continue to be transparent in the superintendent search process.
O’Shea did not speak at any point during the meetintg. His contract expires on June 30 next year.
