BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Shrewsbury man was killed in an accident on the Mass Pike in Blandford Wednesday afternoon.
State Police told Western Mass News the 61-year-old Shrewsbury man was driving a Ford Mustang that crashed in the back of a tractor trailer, driven by a 46-year-old Pennsylvania man on the eastbound side of the highway near exits 2 and 3 around 5:20 p.m.
The Shrewsbury man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the tractor trailer driver was not hurt, according to State Police.
Early stages in the investigation revealed the tractor-trailer was initially traveling westbound then turned around using the emergency turn-around when it was hit from behind by the Mustang.
The accident forced both sides of the highway to be shutdown for hours while crews investigated the crash, and the scene was cleared just before 10 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation by State Police, the Hampden County District Attorney's office, the Westfield Fire Department and the MassDOT.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on this story on-air and online.
