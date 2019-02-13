SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday night's storm left people in western Massachusetts with a messy commute Wednesday morning.
The sun shining brightly Wednesday morning certainly helped speed up the snow cleanup process in western Massachusetts.
But that melting alone wasn’t enough to clear the way for drivers.
"Well they are tough but it was a tough storm. People park in the streets your in the city it’s harder to clean up," said Ris Langlois.
In Springfield Western Mass News found many side roads covered in snow and thick ice.
"The sun came out so it is melting now but they are not pre treating the streets. My wife works in Chicopee and they do a great job over there," said one Springfield resident.
Western Mass News decided to compare Main Street in Springfield, and Main Street in Chicopee.
Both roads were and slushy, and like Springfield, Main Street may have been clear, but people in Chicopee said they were also experiencing a tough time on their side streets.
While some roads remain wet, as the night goes on and temperatures drop, all those wet spots will start to freeze over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.