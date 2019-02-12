SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday's snowfall is making a tricky commute for those traveling in western Massachusetts this afternoon.

Road conditions will continue to deteriorate as we move into the evening while this storm is expected to bring snow, then turns into sleet overnight.

Over in Hadley, police report there was a power line issue on a section of East Street, and that area is closed while power crews are on scene.

As of 4 p.m. the MassDOT tweeted they had over 2,800 plow crews out working to clear roads and always want to remind drivers to never crowd the plows.

#MAtraffic: 2,861 #MAsnow crews now clearing state roadways. Pavements wet to snow-covered. Travel with caution tonight. #DontCrowdThePlow — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 12, 2019

State Police also report speed reductions are in place along the MassPike from the New York state border to Chicopee.

For those who take public transportation, Peter Pan already announced a number of cancellations this morning, and PVTA also wants to remind riders there will be delays because of the snow.

To follow the latest on this storm and for your local traffic conditions, follow us on-air, online, and download the Western Mass News app.