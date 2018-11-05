SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Frustration continues to build for teachers in Southampton’s William E. Norris school.
Teachers told Western Mass News that after months of negotiations, they still haven’t been able to come to an agreement on a new contract with administrators.
On Monday afternoon, dozens of teachers protested outside the Williams E. Norris school with signs hoping to bring attention to the issue.
Southampton parents are taking notice, and much like the teachers, they’re hoping that a compromise will be reached.
Negotiations have been going on for over eight months and may not come to an end soon, so members of the Southampton Teachers Association decided to take to the streets.
"We're still dedicated to students, that's our priority. You know, we wouldn't be here if that's not our priority, if that's not what we would love to be doing," said Stacy Ashley.
Southampton teachers also began a 'work to rule' job action.
"That's when teachers work the contract. We don't do the volunteer committees and extra hours of work," Ashley explained.
Stacy Ashley is Co-President of the Southampton Teachers Association.
Ashley said they protested because they think the length of the contract and salary proposal by the school committee is unfair, especially if you take inflation and rising cost of health insurance into consideration.
According to the state department of education, the state average spent per student per year is just under $15,500.
Southampton is below average at just over $12,000 per student.
Hadley, which is similar in population to Southampton, spends just under $15,000 per student..
"We have a lot of dedicated teachers put in so many hours," Ashley added.
Anne Howland is the parent of two students in the district, and her father also attended Southampton schools.
"When this school was put together my father got a ride to school with his principal Mr. William E. Norris," said Howland.
Howland added that she wants the teachers to know they’re heard.
"I love our teachers here, we have the best school system around, and we still do even with budget issues. I would love for teachers to feel financially and emotionally supported," Howland noted.
Also, that everyone can come to a compromise.
"It's hard to be in that position and not know what's going on in your job and it reduces morale,"
Superintendent Aaron Osborne told Western Mass News that it is normal to take some time for everyone to come to an agreement, and that’s why they are now having the state come in to mediate.
Osborne said the teachers have reached out to the department of labor relations and now they’re waiting for the state to schedule a time to meet.
