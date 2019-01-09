SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Southwick Police Department stepped in to help a 10-year-old girl this Christmas just one month after her father passed away.
January 9 marks National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and for one Southwick family, recognizing the day was all the more important.
Joseph Bailey is described by his family as a funny guy, a die hard Cleveland Browns fan, and someone who was a nightmare to shop with because he had a joke for every cashier.
“He was very dedicated to his family. He would go out of his way to do things for his family," said Lisa Bailey.
The lives of the Bailey family changed one November day, just a week before Thanksgiving when Joseph passed away.
“We lost him very unexpectedly, but these officers that showed up were fantastic. They were compassionate, they were kind, they were patient, they were here all day. Yes it’s maybe their policy, but they definitely were people that day," Bailey added.
Southwick Police Officers Ernest Malone and Michael Bridges told Western Mass News that responding to the Bailey home that day was something that’ll always stick with them.
“Going to a call where someone lost a loved one that’s in their life, the most stressful event in their life. We enter into that as officers so we have to now deal with our emotions and sometimes it’s hard. I know that while I was here on the call I was choking back tears," said Officer Malone.
For Officer Bridges, who’s only been on the job for a few months, he said the call was personal as he told Western Mass News his dad passed away a few years ago.
“You just kind of feel the world get dragged out from underneath you. Just actually watching my mom go through a bunch of stuff she did, that’s what kind of helped me understand what Mrs. Bailey might be going through," explained Officer Bridges.
Knowing this would be the family’s first holiday season without Joseph, the officers contacted the Southwick Civic Fund to help buy gifts for 10-year-old Juliana, and dropped them off to the Bailey home and asked not to receive recognition.
“I did tell Juliana that they’re all from the Southwick Police Department because I thought it was extremely important that she understand how caring and compassionate total strangers have been," said Bailey.
Although her husband may be gone, the Navy vet is always with them as his urn rests on a table in the living room.
Bailey said she can’t thank the Southwick Police Department enough for their support but wanted to express the family’s gratitude by giving the officers a gift they made as well.
“Too much we see that they get a bad rep, and it’s very important for people to see this side of it. They do a lot good, they’re fantastic people, they’re there to help, they’re there to assist, they’re compassionate caring people," Bailey continued.
If you’d like to donate to the Southwick Civic Fund that made those gift to Julianna possible, please click the link here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.