SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The speed limit on the Mass Pike has been reduced as snow piles up throughout the state.
The MassDOT tweeted around 6:45 p.m. that drivers need to go 40 mph.
This is in effect for the Mass Pike running from the New York border to exit 11.
Special permit trucks have also been restricted from using the highway.
Hundreds of MassDOT plow crews are working to clear the highways as well.
As of 8:37 p.m. the MassDOT tweeted that 994 crews were out treating and clearing the roadways.
#MAsnow crews now total 994 treating, plowing state roadways. Roads are wet to slush, snow covered. Travel with caution tonight, give plows room to work. pic.twitter.com/41S692RaAb— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 16, 2018
Drivers are urged to take it slow this evening, and to leave room for plows to work.
Western Mass News will continue to cover the latest on this storm on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.