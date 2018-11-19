SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An apartment complex in Springfield was left without gas for weeks.
In a story Western Mass News was first to report -- the complex left plenty of tenants with no other option but to prepare their meals on hot plates or buy take-out.
Many of the residents are on a fixed income and that has created an unexpected burden.
While gas has been restored to all tenants, Western Mass News learned the complex has a history of code enforcement complaints.
"I can't really believe the condition that these people are living in," said Rose Webster-Smith.
Webster-Smith is a community organizer in Springfield dedicated to educating residents about their rights when it comes to housing.
For the last few weeks she has been assisting tenants at the Maples Apartments in Springfield, where gas lines to all stoves in the building were shut-off in September after a leak was detected.
This came just days after the gas explosions in the eastern part of the state, where the decision was made to keep the gas off until the source of the leak could be identified.
The property manager told Western Mass News at the time they did not want a repeat of what happened in the Merrimack Valley.
This led to confusion and frustration for many in the building, including Carmen Oropeza who has lived at the complex for four years.
"My bones are weak, I have to use a cane and I live on the third floor. I have to go down the stairs, pay for a taxi to go and buy food. People don't only eat once a day, it's three meals a day. That's three meals that the people who didn't have gas had to go buy," said Oropeza.
Oropeza said that many in the apartment building don't speak English and live on a fixed income, and some just simply couldn't afford to deal with the reprucussions of not having gas for the 6 to 8 weeks.
Oropeza also mentioned that the leak was just one of the many problems to happen at the property.
"I as a tenant don't feel confident where I'm living. I don't feel safe where I'm living," Oropeza noted.
Western Mass News requested documents from the city's code enforcement department and found that they have opened 32 different cases.
The oldest one dates back to October 2012, reporting a unit with no heat and ceilings water-stained and rotted.
According to the documents, that same unit's windows were not weather tight, bedroom door knobs were broken, and the toilet's flush mechanism was defective.
In 2015 there were reported water stains on the ceiling which were coming from an unknown source.
Then in 2016, code enforcement also investigated a unit with black mold in the bathroom, which was causing breathing problems for the tenant.
Earlier this year, 25 different units were condemed at the building because according to the documents:
"The sewer pipe is broken and/or backing up spilling raw sewage onto the driveway/parking lot. Water has been shut off to prevent further overflow. Tenants are unable to use their bathroom and kitchen facilities."
Pictures taken by tenants show that some of that water also made it into the carpets inside the apartment building.
"According to the tenants, they just dried the rugs, they didn't clean them. Judging from the smell that's in the hallways, I would tend to agree that they probably weren't cleaned properly, and you can see the water marks in the hallway," said Webster-Smith.
Western Mass News attempted to speak to the property manager about the issue multiple times over the phone and in-person, however we did not hear back.
Milagros Morales said that the ceiling tiles in her apartment also have water damage and even though the maintenance department has worked on it in the past, the issue keeps returning.
"They did fix it for a minute, supposedly, but it's leaking again. That's why I'm saying that the job, yes it's being attended to, but they're just doing over it. They're not taking care of the full problem that they have at hand, and that's something that needs to be addressed," said Morales.
Morales said her and her husband have also taken pictures of several mice in the hallways, and said mice feces is constantly showing up in their apartment.
Now, many tenants are frustrated and feel like their concerns aren't being heard by management.
"If you don't care enough for the people in this building, then I got a problem with that," Morales continued.
"I wanted them to do something to help us. The other day I asked them to give me a letter so that I can get another apartment for an emergency because of my medical situation. I asked the manager for that letter, but she didn't want to give it to me, so now I can't get a low income apartment so that I can move out of here," Oropeza added.
Despite all of this, Dave Cotter with the city's code enforcement department told Western Mass News no fines have been issued against the management at Maples Apartments because no negligence has been found.
Webster-Smith said that while many of the residents are frustrated, she's in the process of helping them establish a tenant association; something that doesn't currently exist on the property.
"In Massachusetts, tenants have the right to organize to protect their quiet enjoyment and their living quality in whatever apartment building they're living in," Webster-Smith explained.
It's something she hopes leads to solutions to the problems tenants say they are facing.
"When people are running into issues that they know who they can go and talk to because property managers are sometimes absentee. They don't necessarily live on the property, and this way they know their needs can be met by going to leaders who have been taught how to organize, how to communicate, what the proper rights are in the state, and how to go about those," Webster-Smith concluded.
The Springfield code enforcement said that anyone with any concerns where they live should call 311 and file a complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.