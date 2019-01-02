SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Central High School football team won the state championship and is now trying to raise money to pay for the championship rings.
$20,000 was the dollar amount that the team needed to pay for those championship rings.
It's a lot, but after one month, Wednesday is the last day to donate online, and the team has raised almost all of it.
The Springfield Central Golden Eagles were the first team in western Massachusetts to win the state football championship in its current format.
The team wanted to commemorate that accomplishment with championship rings for the players, coaches, and senior cheerleaders, so they went to the community for help.
After a month of online donations they have raised over $16,000
"It's good but we aren't there yet, it's close, and it makes you anxious knowing how close you are," said Keshaun Dancy.
For most of those students the rings would be out of their budget, so that is why the team asked for help, and the community has really stepped up .
"Knowing that all these people are supporting us and are willing to donate the money it makes us feel like the city is behind our backs," said Myles Bradley.
The city does have their backs with a real grass roots effort by the players and coaches they are only about $3,000 short.
Even though the online campaign has ended they will still be accepting donations.
"Were close. Any, any amount helps so whatever anyone can give is beneficial to our school as a whole, and we are working hard to achieve that goal of $20,000," Bradley noted.
The team still has community events planned before they put their final ring order in, so they will try to make the expirence totally cost free for the kids.
You can check for updates on their goals by visiting the team's Facebook page here.
