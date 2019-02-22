SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of Springfield city council members said Mayor Sarno’s decision to appoint a replacement for former Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri will cost taxpayers money.
The issue comes down to settlements with the city of Springfield in police misconduct cases.
City Councilor Orlando Ramos said that over the last 9 years, taxpayer money has funded nearly $4 million in payout settlements to the victims of police misconduct cases.
"Just a few months ago, we paid out $1 million in a case relating to the Nathan Bill's case," said Orlandos.
"It’s almost certain that that number that we paid out for police misconduct is going to continue to rise," Orlandos added.
Western Mass News spoke with the attorney of Lee Hutchins, the man who recently won a settlement case against a Springfield officer accused of using excessive force in a 2013 incident.
"A jury in Boston with the United States District Court came back with the verdict for my client the amount of $250,000," said Attorney Luke Ryan.
"The jury found that Springfield Police Officer Thomas Hervieux used excessive force in taking our client into custody, and also found that the city of Springfield had unconstitutional disciplinary customs to resolve complaints of excessive force on the part of police officers," Ryan continued.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News the law department is considering appealing that decision and that the community police hearing board cleared the officer of wrongdoing.
According to Ramos, recent city law dictates the mayor appoint a five-member police commission to handle the discipline in these misconduct cases.
"If the mayor doesn’t follow the laws of the city council passed, then we will have to take the necessary steps including the potential for legal action to make sure that it happens," Ramos continued.
Mayor Sarno said he stands by his decision to appoint a commissioner rather than a chief.
"Many times they found the police commision didn't do anything wrong. I will continue to stand by our police department and now acting commisioner Clapprood," said Sarno.
"We consider the amount of money that we spend on. For example, programs for the youth senior services, those programs are always in danger of being cut because we don’t have the resources for those programs. Had we had an additional $4 million in the budget to use for those things it would’ve made a big difference," Ramos noted.
Ramos said the council passed the law requiring a police commission back in the winter and that it was written to be effective immediately.
Ramos could not, however, provide time table as to when the council might bring legal action against Mayor Sarno.
