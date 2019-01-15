SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield is adopting a new immigration policy after months of tension between their voting power and the mayor's office.
The Welcoming Community Trust Ordinance that prohibits law enforcement from asking a person about their legal status was passed when council members Overrode Mayor Domenic Sarno's veto.
"I really encourage residents to take a look at what this really does," said Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman.
Lederman told Western Mass News the most important part of understanding the new ordinance is breaking it down to it's three essential parts.
The first is that Springfield city employees will not ask immigration status during day-to-day duties under the new law.
"There is a carve-out that was added for law enforcement purposes to ensure that our police department is able to use all of their investigatory tools in the investigation of any crimes," Lederman explained.
The second component is that Springfield Police will not respond to non-criminal civil detainer requests by I.C.E.
"In 2017, the Massachusetts Supreme Court ruled in the case Commonwealth v. Lunn that non-criminal detainer requests were unconstitutional. This simply brings us into compliance with state law," explained Lederman.
The third: springfield police will not target organizations providing refuge to undocumented immigrants and families
"What we are talking about is ensuring that every resident every person in the city of Springfield is able to interact with our municipal department without fear of retribution," Lederman continued.
Similar policies have been put into effect in Holyoke, Amherst, Northampton, and Boston.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was not available for an interview, but released a statement that read in part:
"Unfortunately, our city council with the passage of their "sanctuary city ordinance", stand with supporting illegals on our taxpayer dollars."
"The mayor is always welcome to challenge any legal order of the city council in court. We have not heard from the administration that they plan to do that," Lederman noted.
Ten members of the council voted in favor of overriding the Mayor's veto Monday night, and one voted 'no' and two members were absent.
