SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Plastic bags in Springfield could be a thing of the past.
The city council is expected to vote Monday night on a plastic bag ban at the city council meeting.
If approved, Springfield would join Boston as the only other major city in the state with a ban on plastic bags.
Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman has been leading the charge to create an ordiance on this since last October.
The proposed bag ban would take effect a year after the date the council approves it for many retailers in the city.
Lederman said as a city, we need to recognize the fact that we have to reduce the amount of waste going into our waste stream and especially around single-use plastics.
"About nine cities and towns in the state already have a plastic bag ban and Springfield is looking to join that list," said Lederman.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.