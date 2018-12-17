SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday night has been a busy one for the Springfield City Council as they voted on a number of key items in their final scheduled meeting of 2018.

One of the biggest items on the agenda was whether Springfield would become a sanctuary city which would prevent a city employee from asking about someone’s immigration status.

It was a packed house at city hall Monday night as many people came to support the ordinance that would make Springfield a welcoming city.

City Council President Orlando Ramos said the ordinance would prevent municipal employees from doing jobs they aren't compensated or trained for. Ramos noted they won’t enforce immigration which is a federal jurisdiction.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said he's in favor of legal immigration and a positive path to American citizenship, but this ordinance would hurt taxpayers.

The council also overrode Mayor Sarno’s veto to reestablish a commission to oversee the police department.

The council passed that with only two members voting no.

The commission would be an unpaid five-member civilian commission that would have power over hiring, firing, promotions, and discipline.

In addition, the commission would also be responsible for drafting budget proposals for the department.

The council is also expected to vote on pay raises for the councilors, something the mayor has also said he’d veto.

Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on this story on-air and online.