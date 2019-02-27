SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield residents may be seeing their trash fee decrease thanks to recreational marijuana.
One city councilor is hoping to use the tax revenue to help everyone in the city.
With the implementation of recreational marijuana in Massachusetts, cities and towns are finding ways to use the incoming revenue.
"My proposal is to use 50 percent of the marijuana tax to use towards subsidizing the trash fee in the city of Springfield. A conservative estimate would mean once we have 15 fully operational retail shops in springfield it would be reduced about 50 percent," said Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos.
If passed, the trash fees that currently cost $90 a year will be slashed in half. That way Springfield homeowners would only pay about $45 for their trash pickup fees.
This is something that Ramos told Western Mass News is a long time coming.
"It's about time that we are giving the taxpayers in the neighborhoods a break. We are seeing a lot of investment in the city of Springfield but we haven’t seen that trickledown effect," Ramos continued.
The proposal is only in the idea stage at this point as the city council still needs to come up with the legislation which Ramos said he intends to have in a couple of weeks.
Ramos added that since Springfield is doing better fiscally, it's time to reward residents.
"Now is the time to address it now that we are doing a lot better economically," Ramos noted.
Councilor Ramos still has to meet with the law department for the city to write the legislation before it will be presented and go up for discussion.
