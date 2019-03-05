SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield's acting police commissioner begins the process to fire an officer charged with rape of a child.
The news comes as a city councilor is trying to get the police department to be nationally accredited.
It's a step City Councilor Jesse Lederman said has to happen to regain the public's trust.
"It would allow for us to be able to really show the community that we are holding ourselves to the highest possible standard," said Lederman.
There have been many incidents lately that have called into question the policies and procedures of the department.
Lederman said he and many of his colleagues are working towards changing the way the public percieves officers and the department as a whole.
"A proactive step that we take to say we are going to hold ourselves to the highest possible standard," said Lederman.
Ledermen said he would like to see the police department join a small percentage of departments nationwide that are accredited.
"There are very specific steps that show we are going to do this. It's a multi-year process. It includes self-evaluation, outside evaluation with the organizations that do the accrediting, and then results in a reaccreditation every three years or so," Lederman noted.
Lederman told Western Mass News this has been talked about for some time, but with recent incidents surrounding the department, he thinks now is a good time to move forward.
On Tuesday, acting police commissioner Cheryl Clapprood announced the process has begun to fire officer Daniel Cintron.
[READ MORE: Acting commissioner moving to terminate indicted Springfield officer]
Cintron is charged with rape of a child and has been on unpaid administrative leave since last year when he was indicted by a Hampden County grand jury.
"Certainly was atrocious and I believe that. I'm glad to see Commissioner Clapprood taking action but I think that we need to be thinking far ahead of the current situation and being proactive which is why i think this process of accreditation which is ongoing," Lederman added.
Councilor Lederman said the accredidation process can take some time but he's hoping the city takes steps to persue this.
"It's not uncommon. Actually, this would be the exception to the rule. Only a small percentage of police departments are accredited and if you look at the state level there are some, but again it's not a requirement," Lederman continued.
Acting commissioner Clapprood said Officer Cintron is innocent until proven guilty but she does not feel he can serve the public as a police officer after these charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.