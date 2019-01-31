SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --The Springfield community is coming together to continue their efforts in finding 23-year-old Achim Bailey who went missing after leaving a downtown bar 19 days ago.
The event is being held at the Zone Night Club on Worthington Street.
Bailey went missing after a night out at Samuel’s in downtown Springfield on January 13th. His phone was last pinged at 3 a.m. that morning by the South End Bridge.
Last Friday, police had their first lead when someone found Achim’s phone at that location.
Many on social media have been following this story closely, commenting that a lot isn’t adding up, especially the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the phone.
With so many unanswered questions, Sharell Willis, the organizer of Thursday night's event stresses that holding these events are very important, and they plan to discuss a number of things including bar safety.
Tonight at 10 and 11 p.m. on Western Mass News we'll hear more from those in attendance and if there are any new developments in Achim's case.
