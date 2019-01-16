SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Department of Public Works is preparing for what will likely be the first big snowfall of 2019.
So far their snow plows haven't gotten a lot of use, and the salt piles in their shed are still towering.
As of Wednesday, DPW officials told Western Mass News that just because there's no snow, doesn't mean there's no snow-related expenses.
"To have no snow on the ground this late in the winter season is very unusual," said Vinny DeSantis with the Springfield DPW.
Friday's storm sounds like just a salting operation. Sunday, I'm not sure yet," DeSantis continued.
Before the flakes fly, DeSantis said they've already been dipping into their yearly capital in preparation alone.
"It's usually around $1.6 million," Desantis noted.
"You still spend quite a bit of the budget because you still have to get your trucks ready. You still have to purchase your salt and sand, and you still have to cover money for the contractors. You still spend money you know there's no snow," DeSantis explained.
Much of that money needs to be set aside ahead of time to pay for those contracted plow workers according to the agreements they signed at the beginning of the season.
"The snow and ice budget is the only budget line item that can legally be overspent cause you never know what's going to happen," DeSantis added.
DeSantis said if there's any ideal time for a snowstorm to hit, it would be during the middle of the week, but the weekend isn't also bad timing.
"I like it that it's going to be on a Sunday with the holiday so I don't have to worry about the school buses the next day," DeSantis continued.
