SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield DPW has a technologically advanced birds-eye view of the city to monitor which roads are plowed in real time.
Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News the city is split up into 15 individual sections, and within each section there are subsections of road ways.
Each road is numbered and assigned to a plow driver to plow in a specific order.
That order starts with a sections main roadways being prioritized, down to the smaller residential streets.
The command center is constantly in contact with the plow drivers to make sure everything is updated.
"When we call somebody and they say the route is done, the streets turn red," said Cignoli.
"They turn red and we start to get percentages of what's complete throughout the city. If we're moving through, we get an idea whether we're ahead, behind, on-schedule. I'm able to look at this and see, you know these three sections are done but these are only half done, so we need to take these trucks and move them over there," Cignoli explained.
Cignoli said there are inspectors on the ground that help feed back information.
The DPW also uses a certain system to check if a road that a caller or homeowner is asking about has been plowed.
Springfield residents are being asked to park on the correct side of the road that goes with the city's parking ban which is in place until further notice.
