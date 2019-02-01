SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Coming off our week of below zero temperatures, this weekend's 40 degree forecast is looking pretty nice and many will want to breathe some fresh air and head outside.
But with the warmer weather comes a warning from fire officials, especially if ice skating is on your agenda.
Members of the Springfield Fire Department were out Friday training for a worst case scenario this weekend.
Although we've had a few day stretch of cold weather, they want to make it very clear that the ice is not thick enough for any kind of activity.
"We need to be prepared to rescue someone from the ice. Last night someone ended up in the Mill River and we had to rescue them," said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.
This comes after a city wide warning to stay off the ice.
According to city officials, 'safe' ice can only be formed in conditions below 25 degrees-- which we've had, but not for long enough.
Those freezing temperatures must exist for up to 14 days, and ice must be at least four inches thick, which is not the case in Springfield.
"That's why we're out today practicing just in case something unfortunate happens this weekend," said Calvi.
Calvi said there are ways to avoid danger.
"The best thing is to stay off the ice right now--its not thick enough," Calvi noted.
If you do find your self stuck on thin ice, Calvi said to follow your footprints back, but slowly.
And if you see someone in a dire situation, call 911 immediately and don't attempt to rescue them.
Calvi adds that although you may see snow built up on ice, that does not guarantee the ice is thick enough to skate on.
