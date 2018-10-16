SPRINGFIELD,MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield's open pantry is on track to distribute over 900,000 pounds of food this year to people in need.
As the demand for their emergency food pantry grows, the non-profit is hoping more people will take advantage of another service.
Some call it a well kept secret, but especially as winter approaches, the folks at open pantry want this particular secret out.
The application process for SNAP benefits, formerly called food stamps, can be overwhelming.
"I deal with the homeless population, single people, people from college come through also, people unemployed," said Elizabeth Garcia, the Springfield open pantry SNAP Specialist.
Since 1975, the open pantry's emergency food pantry on Main Street in Springfield has helped people in need fill their own pantry's.
In an office right next to all the canned goods and non perishables, sits Elizabeth Garcia, she is the pantry's SNAP benefits specialist.
"People come in for food but they don't realize that I'm here to help them that open pantry does have a SNAP specialist," Garcia added.
Garcia told Western Mass News her sole responsibility is to help those in need navigate the SNAP system in a way that's private, with no appointment necessary.
"You get one-on-one attention. You always get the same case worker, myself, there's no waiting in line. You don't even have to take a number, you just ask for me, sit down, and we process your case," Garcia noted.
Annie Rennix is the Emergency Food Pantry's Director. She said many people who come here don't even realize they might be eligible for SNAP benefits.
"With the huge issue with food insecurity in the city of Springfield and surrounding areas, it's a major and very important service that we offer here," said Rennix.
She's hoping to get the word out that they are here to help, in what can often be very difficult circumstances.
"One great thing about us is if you come here there's one-on-one attention, its private, and everything that you can get done at a much larger organization you can get done here with your own private SNAP specialist," Rennix added.
The emergency food pantry wants people to know that walk-ins are welcome.
If you can't get to their location on 2460 Main Street, their SNAP specialist can also help with the application process over the phone at 413-737-5353.
For more information on the emergency food pantry, please visit the link here.
