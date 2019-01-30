SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- City leaders have reacted to news that the city of Springfield will have to pay tens of thousands of dollars in a police brutality case.
Western Mass News media partner Masslive reports that a federal jury has awarded a man $250,000 after he alleged three springfield police officers used excessive force against him in his home in January 2013.
Now, some city leaders say there needs to be change.
Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos is chair of the Public Safety Committee.
Ramos has been an outspoken critic of the police department in the wake of allegations of police brutality.
In this most recent case, a U.S. District Court jury in Boston awarded $250,0000 to Lee Hutchins of Springfield.
Hutchins sued the city and officers Daniel McKay, Felix Romero, and Thomas Hervieux where he alleges the three used excessive force against him in his home six years ago.
The jury found that Hervieux was the only one of the three who used excessive force.
Ramos said there's one part of the settlement that struck him most.
"The jury found that there was a custom within the police department of them failing to discipline officers contributed to the fact that they violated Mr. Hutchin's rights so that's a major concern for us, we want to know what they're doing to address that," said Ramos.
Ramos told Western Mass News that's why he was in favor of bringing back the the police commission the mayor originaly vetoed the ordinance, but the council over rode his veto.
"Right now the police commission is law so it is the mayor's responsibility to appoint those five members of the commission and to create that commission. If the mayor chooses not to, he would be in violation of the law," Ramos explained.
Mayor Domenic Sarno reacting to the settlement in a statement to Western Mass News that read:
"Domestic violence calls are very dangerous and difficult confrontational situations for our brave and dedicated men and women in blue. Our law department is currently reviewing the decision for possible recourse options."
Ramos said it's time to hold the police department accountable.
"I'm disappointed that these cases have cost the city so much. As a tax payer, that hurts. We're talking about over four million dollars over the past ten years that could've gone to other services for the residents of the city of Springfield," Ramos added.
Going forward, Ramos hopes to continue to have conversations with the community police relations committee, the commissioner, as well as the mayor to work towards the common goal of building trust with the department again.
"I'm hopeful that at some point during this here, we'll be able to have a conversation about implementing some of those ideas," Ramos noted.
Ramos has called for a public safety committee meeting at 4:00 p.m. this coming Monday to discuss this federal jury award.
