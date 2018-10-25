Springfield man accused of breaking into home on Rittenhouse St.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man accused of breaking into a home on Rittenhouse Street was arrested early Thursday morning.
According to Springfield Police, 32-year-old Jose Rodriguez was arrested around 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of Island Pond Road and Surrey Road.
Officers determined Rodriguez matched the description of a suspect of a break-in that occurred on Rittenhouse Street just after midnight, police said.
Police added Rodriguez was in possession of a double-edge knife, ski mask, flash light, and a screw driver among other items.
Rodriguez was charged with the following:
• Carrying a Dangerous Weapon
• Breaking and Entering into a Building at Night
• Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle at Night
• Possession of Burglarious Instruments
