AUBURN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing several charges after State Police say he led a police chase through several towns while driving a stolen U-Haul on the Mass Pike in Auburn Wednesday afternoon.
According to State Police, the pursuit began on the westbound side of the Mass Pike in Auburn around 5:39 p.m. where the stolen U-Haul reportedly attempted to run over several Auburn police officers.
The pursuit carried into Millbury, Worcester, Oxford, and ended in Charlton near the service plaza after stingers were deployed to stop the U-Haul.
State Police said when the U-Haul stopped, the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Sean McKenzie got out and ran across the Mass Pike to the eastbound side but was detained at the service plaza.
We're told state and local police are currently searching for a possible second suspect.
McKenzie was charged with the following:
- Operating a motor vehicle after prior suspension for OUI
- Operating recklessly to endanger
- Using a motor vehicle without authority
- Receiving stolen property over $250
- Failure to stop for police
- Disorderly conduct
- Tresspassing
- Mass Pike motor vehicle violations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.